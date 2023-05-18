The Kimberly man shot by law enforcement officers Monday evening after a standoff has died from his injuries, police say.

The Idaho State Police made the announcement Thursday afternoon in a news release.

Multiple shots were fired shortly after 6 p.m. Monday at the man's home in the 300 block of Fafnir Drive in Kimberly.

No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident, which began at 4:45 p.m. when officers from the Twin Falls Police Department and Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Department arrived to serve a civil protection order, according to a release from the Idaho State Police.

The man, who has not been identified, armed himself with a knife and later with a shotgun, the release said, and law enforcement officers first attempted to gain “voluntary compliance.”

The man was airlifted to a hospital.

The Twin Falls County Coroner's office will identify the 45-year-old male and release the cause and manner of his death after concluding its investigation and family notification, the ISP said.

ISP has been named lead investigator for the critical incident task force. Additional information will be released when it is deemed appropriate.