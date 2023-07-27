A Jerome man was seriously injured Wednesday morning after a head-on collision between a dump truck and a vehicle north of Buhl, police say.

Clyde Schroeder, 70, driving a Hyundai Tucson, was southbound near 4300 N. 1500 E. at about 11:30 a.m. when he was struck by a northbound dump truck that had crossed the centerline, according to the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office.

A third vehicle, a truck pulling a box trailer, contributed to the crash as the driver took a wide corner, according to a spokesman for the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the dump truck, Martin Ayala Martinez, 59, of Buhl, also was treated at a hospital. He was cited for driving without privileges, while the driver of the semi, who was charged with inattentive driving, was Daya Bains, 28, of Indiana, police say.