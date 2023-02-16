A judge sentenced a Boise man to fifteen years in prison with three years fixed on a charge of sexual exploitation of a child.

Minidoka County District Judge Jonathan Brody placed Henry C. Truempler Jr. in the state’s retained jurisdiction program, also known as a rider for one year, according to court records.

In the program he will be incarcerated at an Idaho Department of Correction prison, but will receive treatment and access to programs and remain under the judge’s jurisdiction.

If he successfully completes the rider program he will go back before the judge and could be placed on probation.

Under a plea agreement Truempler pleaded guilty to one felony count of sexual exploitation of a child and the Minidoka County Prosecutor’s Office dismissed to counts of disseminating material harmful to a minor and two counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Truempler was charged after Rupert police said he sent explicit photos to an undercover officer who was posing as a teen on a social media app.