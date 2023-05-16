JEROME — A man has been sentenced to prison after indiscriminately shooting at motorists’ vehicles and law enforcement officers in April 2022 on a stretch of Interstate 84 extending from Ada County to Jerome County.

Braddley Tannehill, 35, will, as part of a plea agreement, serve a total 11 years fixed and 29 years indeterminate for three felonies.

Tannehill will get credit for 405 days he spent incarcerated in the Jerome County Jail.

“I think it’s justice,” said Brad Calbo, Jerome County prosecuting attorney, after the sentencing.

Tannehill fired about 100 rounds of ammunition from four different weapons during the early morning hours of April 6, 2022, striking at least eight vehicles, including vehicles from civilians and law enforcement.

It was fortunate nobody died that night, Calbo said, although two people — a motorist and a passenger in Tannehill’s vehicle — were injured.

“I am reminded of the shooting every day,” testified Dr. Michelle Schutt, an educator who was on a work trip that morning. Three bullets struck her while she traveled, and she said there is still scarring on her face, neck and chest.

But not only do physical signs of the shooting still show, she said, but emotional trauma remains.

Laura Rolland, a passenger in Tannehill’s red Ford Ranger pickup, was shot in the thigh. Tannehill, during an interview with law officers, said he at one time considered killing her and then taking his life, court records said.

Although the night was tragic, Rolland said it made her a stronger person and has changed her life.

“I’m so glad everybody lived,” she said.

Idaho State Police Trooper Seth Nye, who had been on the force for less than six months, and whose vehicle received bullet holes, said Tannehill was “by far” the most dangerous person he has encountered.

Tannehill pleaded guilty to battery with intent to commit a serious felony, assault with intent to commit a serious felony, and eluding police officers.

“There are no grounds to justify his conduct,” Calbo said.

Judge Rosemary Emory wondered about the chances Tannehill could ever embark on a similar crime spree if he at one time was released from prison.

“I think the risk makes a lengthy prison sentence appropriate,” Emory said.

Tannehill still faces charges of aggravated assault with an enhancement penalty in Ada County related to the incident.

Nobody, including perhaps Tannehill himself, can easily explain why the rampage began in the first place, Public Defender Charles Rodriguez said.

He didn’t have a lengthy prior criminal record, although he had two prior counts of reckless driving against him.

Tannehill admitted to drug use, and his mother submitted a letter to the court saying a relative re-introduced him to methamphetamine in 2021. In addition, his marriage was crumbling and he lost his house. He was listed in court records as being homeless.

In an interview he gave to a law enforcement officer, he said he felt that someone was following him that morning and he began to shoot at vehicles.

Rodriguez admitted that the charges against Tannehill amount to “a lot of terrible acts,” but said he doesn’t normally act like a violent person. “It’s like two different people.”

“I want to apologize to all who were impacted during that horrible night,” said Tannehill, making a brief statement before being sentenced.

The high-speed pursuit of Tannehill’s vehicle neared an end at about 3:30 a.m. after the ISP successfully deployed spike strips at milepost 188 in Jerome County. Tannehill got out, then returned to his vehicle and slowly drove down the interstate.

He stopped at milepost 192 and continued to fire shots at officers, reports say.

He emerged from the vehicle and an ISP deputy had planned to strike Tannehill with his vehicle, but upon seeing Tannehill wasn’t carrying a weapon, veered away and ended up hitting Tannehill’s pickup.

No gunshots were fired by law enforcement officers.