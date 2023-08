The Twin Falls Police Department is looking for help in locating a man last seen in Twin Falls.

Saj Kawamoto, 22, was last seen late Tuesday night between Albertsons and Walgreens on Blue Lakes Boulevard. Police say there is concern that he might not be able to care for himself.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call dispatch at 208-735-4357 or Detective Matthews at 208-735-7327.