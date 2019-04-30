RIGGINS (AP) — Authorities say a man is presumed to have drowned in an Idaho river after he jumped in to try to rescue three children and an adult from a capsized canoe.
The Lewiston Tribune reports Idaho County authorities have been searching for the 35-year-old man after he went missing Saturday in the Salmon River east of Riggins.
Idaho County Sheriff Doug Giddings says the man was pulled under the current after he entered the water to reach the canoe that overturned near the Twin Beaches campground.
He says the adult and children were wearing life jackets and made it to shore.
Authorities have not named the missing man.
