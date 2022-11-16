Man pleads guilty to having stolen vehicle

TWIN FALLS — A Magic Valley man apprehended in September after hiding in a cornfield after a high-speed police chase has pleaded guilty to a pair of charges, court records say.

Eric John Balls, 26, agreed to a plea deal Monday on charges of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.

According to court records, prosecutors have agreed to recommend a sentence of 5 years — 3 years fixed and 2 years indeterminate, records say. Sentencing has been set for Jan. 30.

Balls was among a group of individuals who fled police in a SUV after police said they were at a house in Kimberly where a stolen vehicle had been seen.

The stolen vehicle was towed, and the chase started later in a different vehicle and ended at a cornfield near Red Cap Corner. Four adults ran into the cornfield, sparking a manhunt that involved numerous law enforcement agencies.

One man, Jeff Day, remains at large.

Others apprehended in the cornfield included Hailey Joleen Leazer and Nikolas Michael Stevens.

Stevens was sentenced Oct. 4 to a misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing a law officer, and was sentenced to 50 days in jail and credited with 20 days of time served, court records show.

A preliminary hearing for Leazer, charged with felony drug possession and a misdemeanor count of obstructing officers, has been set for Friday.