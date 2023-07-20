A Twin Falls man tied to an April 2022 shooting at a skatepark that may have led to the death of a Boise resident has been charged with possession of a stolen firearm and intent to deliver drugs, records say.

The April 6, 2022, shooting — at the Harmon Park skatepark in Twin Falls — is still under investigation, court documents say.

Izavion Juan Vega, 19, admitted to police that he fired a Glock 9 mm handgun that night at Darrius Jockobe Smith, 19. The Glock was reported stolen the day before.

Smith’s body was found two days later in a vehicle in Boise. An autopsy indicated he died from gunshot wounds, records say, but court documents don't specifically say he died from the wounds received at the skatepark or how he got to Boise.

Vega told police that the shooting started when Smith tried to rob him.

“He told me he needed to get rid of a gun. I said I could help him. He pulled up and tried to rob me,” Vega said, according to court records. “I pulled out my gun and shot at him and he shot at me.”

Vega received gunshot wounds in his legs, torso and arm and recovered after being treated at a hospital.

He was 17 years old at the time of the shooting.

Police say evidence recovered from Vega's vehicle, including marijuana, boxes of THC vapes and a digital scale, clearly indicates he was a drug dealer. In addition, Vega messaged people while in the hospital that his “shop” was temporarily closed, police say.

Vega appeared Thursday in felony magistrate court and was booked and released. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4.