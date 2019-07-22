STANLEY — A Challis man who was injured during a Wednesday morning crash has died from his injuries.
According to a statement released Monday night by the Idaho State Police, James Swigert, 59, died at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.
He was driving a cement truck southbound on Idaho Highway 75 near Stanley Wednesday when he crossed the center line, went off the roadway and the vehicle rolled. Swigert not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the truck, which came to rest next to the Salmon River, an ISP statement said.
He was flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.
