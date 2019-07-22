{{featured_button_text}}
cop police lights
File photo

STANLEY — A Challis man who was injured during a Wednesday morning crash has died from his injuries.

According to a statement released Monday night by the Idaho State Police, James Swigert, 59, died at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

He was driving a cement truck southbound on Idaho Highway 75 near Stanley Wednesday when he crossed the center line, went off the roadway and the vehicle rolled. Swigert not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the truck, which came to rest next to the Salmon River, an ISP statement said.

He was flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments