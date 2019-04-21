JEROME — A Sunday night crash between a motorcycle and SUV left the motorcyclist badly injured.
The crash occurred at about 8:15 p.m. near the intersection of Golf Course Road and 300 South in Jerome County. Sgt. Jason Wethern of the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office said the SUV was southbound on Golf Course Road and was making a left-hand turn onto 300 South when the motorcyclist attempted to pass it on the left side at a high rate of speed.
Wethern estimated that the man, who was wearing a helmet and from the Magic Valley area, was thrown at least 75 feet. Air St. Luke’s responded to the crash and the victim was transported to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.
No one in the SUV was injured, Wethern said.
