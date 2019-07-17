{{featured_button_text}}

STANLEY — A Challis man was injured Wednesday morning near Stanley while driving a cement truck, Idaho State Police said.

About 9:15 a.m., James Swigert, 59, was southbound on Idaho Highway 75 when he crossed the center line, went off the roadway and rolled the Ford cement truck he was driving. Swigert not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the truck, which came to rest next to the Salmon River, the ISP statement said.

He was flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

The Custer County Sheriff's Office and the Idaho Transportation Department assisted ISP.

The southbound lane was blocked for about five hours. ISP continues to investigate.

