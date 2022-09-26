Man injured by gunshots in Jerome

JEROME — A man is being treated for gunshot wounds after a Saturday afternoon incident, police say.

The 22-year-old victim was transported to an emergency room at a local hospital prior to officers from the Jerome Police Department arriving at the scene at the 900 block of South Davis Street, police said. The incident was reported at 4:43 p.m.

The victim has not been cooperative with law enforcement officers and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

The Jerome Police Department is asking anyone with information about the incident to call dispatch at 208-324-1911.

Officers believe the shooting is an isolated incident and there is not an ongoing threat to the public.