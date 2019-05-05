{{featured_button_text}}
Ambulance
TWIN FALLS -- A man who was seriously injured Thursday in a tree-trimming accident in Jerome County has died.

Hubert Johnson, 74, from Gooding died Sunday morning, according to Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley. He said the cause of death was asphyxiation.

Johnson was trimming a fallen tree at a Jerome apartment complex Thursday  when the tree rolled over on him. A woman performed CPR on Johnson while paramedics rushed to the scene.

He was airlifted to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.

