Man in 20s dies of COVID-19, is youngest death in Idaho the disease

TWIN FALLS COUNTY — A man in his 20s has died from a COVID-19 related illness in Twin Falls County, the South Central Public Health District said. This is the youngest fatality connected with the disease in Idaho, up to this point.

“This is a terrible reminder that even our young people are not immune to complications from this disease,” said SCPHD Epidemiologist Tanis Maxwell. “Many of our young people will bounce back, but some will be hit hard by this disease. These are the people, the vulnerable of all ages, that we are trying to protect when we encourage everyone to take daily precautions.”

The individual had an underlying condition that made him high-risk for a severe case of COVID-19, the health district said.

“Some of these conditions that place people in our community at high risk aren’t obvious to the people around them. Conditions like diabetes, heart disease, or lung problems can be invisible to the public and are more common than you might imagine,” Maxwell said. “That’s why taking steps to protect everyone around us from any illness we might be carrying is such an important step in slowing the spread of this disease and saving lives.”