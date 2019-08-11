{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights
File Photo

TWIN FALLS - A man is in custody after a stabbing Sunday afternoon.

The Twin Falls Police Department is releasing few details, but confirmed an individual was stabbed at about 5:15 p.m. on the 400 block of Gardner Avenue in Twin Falls.

The victim was transported to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, where he was undergoing surgery Sunday night.

Charges against the suspect are pending, said Cpl. Samir Smriko of the Twin Falls Police Department.

Check back at Magicvalley.com for updates.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
2
0
0
2

Load comments