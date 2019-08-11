TWIN FALLS - A man is in custody after a stabbing Sunday afternoon.
The Twin Falls Police Department is releasing few details, but confirmed an individual was stabbed at about 5:15 p.m. on the 400 block of Gardner Avenue in Twin Falls.
The victim was transported to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, where he was undergoing surgery Sunday night.
Charges against the suspect are pending, said Cpl. Samir Smriko of the Twin Falls Police Department.
