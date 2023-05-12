TWIN FALLS — Two women testified Friday that a man sent them intimate photos of his former girlfriend, along with a message saying he did it to retaliate against her for reporting violations to his probation officer.

Scott Howard Holmes, 54, of Kimberly is facing 10 felonies involving multiple counts of video voyeurism, including three of those charges stemming from accusations that he hid a video camera in the woman's bedroom earlier this year.

Holmes will be bound over to district court on all the charges, Magistrate Judge Thomas Kershaw ruled during the preliminary hearing.

The hearing involved two separate cases.

In the first case, in 2021, he disseminated photos of the woman via Facebook Messenger without her permission, records say.

The second case, involving videos, dates to the spring of 2022. Multiple videos of the woman were taken, and other videos showed juveniles who appeared to be engaged in sexual relations, court records say, which brought a charge of possessing sexually explicit material involving children.

A law enforcement officer found the videos on Holmes’ phone, records say.

No testimony was heard regarding the second case, except for, at Public Defender Lisa O’Brien’s request, a rundown by deputy prosecutor Kiel Willmore of what the woman was prepared to testify to. After that, O’Brien stipulated that there was enough evidence against her client for the matter to proceed to trial.

It was an unusual move, Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs said after the hearing, but he noted that it is not uncommon for defendants to waive their right to have a preliminary hearing.

The first part of the hearing involved two relatives of the woman who testified that they received images in the early morning hours of June 3, 2021, from Holmes’ Facebook Messenger account. The photos were images the woman took of herself for Holmes but didn’t authorize him to send them to anyone else.

The photos were accompanied by text, allegedly written by Holmes, saying he did it in retaliation for the woman reporting violations to his parole officer.

A motion was filed Thursday by the defense to have Holmes undergo a competency examination, saying a recent appointment led counsel to question his ability to understand proceedings against him, in addition to suffering from severe depression and paranoia.

The prosecution promptly filed a motion to object, saying there isn't a reason to question his mental state, citing phone calls and video visits where the defendant "competently and coherently" discussed his case.

A judge has not set a hearing on the motion.