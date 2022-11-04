Man from American Falls dies in rollover crash near Burley on I-84

BURLEY — An 18-year-old man died early Friday morning when the pickup truck he was driving left the interstate and rolled into the median, police say.

The man from American Falls was eastbound in a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 at 2:30 a.m. at milepost 206.5 on Interstate 84 in Minidoka County when the vehicle left the roadway and the man overcorrected, causing the vehicle to crash, the Idaho State Police said. The man was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.