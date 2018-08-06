BOISE — A Twin Falls man who was found underwater in Dierkes Lake on July 24 died at a Boise hospital last week, the Ada County coroner said Monday.
Fernando Estrada, 19, was pronounced dead on July 31 at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, Coroner Dotti Owens said in a news release. The death was an accidental drowning, the release says.
Estrada was flown to the hospital at about 9 p.m. July 24 in critical condition after he was found in the water, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Lori Stewart said.
The 911 caller said Estrada was not able to swim.
A lifeguard was not on duty at the time. Lifeguard shifts at Dierkes Lake end at 8 p.m.
The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating the death.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.