Dierkes Lake Park
People hang out at Dierkes Lake Park Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016, near Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

BOISE — A Twin Falls man who was found underwater in Dierkes Lake on July 24 died at a Boise hospital last week, the Ada County coroner said Monday.

Fernando Estrada, 19, was pronounced dead on July 31 at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, Coroner Dotti Owens said in a news release. The death was an accidental drowning, the release says.

Teen pulled from Dierkes Lake remains in critical condition

Estrada was flown to the hospital at about 9 p.m. July 24 in critical condition after he was found in the water, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Lori Stewart said.

The 911 caller said Estrada was not able to swim.

A lifeguard was not on duty at the time. Lifeguard shifts at Dierkes Lake end at 8 p.m.

The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating the death.

