A Heyburn man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the January 2022 death of a man in which he beat the victim with a sledgehammer before shooting him.

Kalob W. Morrison, 33, was found guilty Wednesday after an eight-day trial. No sentencing date has been set.

The jury also found Morrison guilty of destruction of evidence and conspiracy to destroy evidence.

The body of Julio Caesar Lopez was found in the Lincoln County desert on Jan. 2, 2022, along with his vehicle which had been set on fire. According to court testimony, Lopez had been beaten and shot.

Morrison’s brother, Klee Morrison, of Littleton, Arizona, was also charged with murder and awaits an Oct. 30 trial.

During the preliminary hearing, a witness said Klee Morrison hit Lopez on the head with a sledgehammer-like object that he swung and Kalob Morrison held Lopez down as he pleaded for his life.

Kalob Morrison had argued with Lopez at Morrison’s home and after Lopez was killed the brothers put his body in Lopez’s vehicle and drove it to the desert before setting it on fire, the witness said.

A GPS monitor, which Lopez wore because he had recently gotten out of jail, was found at the scene of the fire, investigators said. Pings from a monitor helped them develop a case against the brothers.