BURLEY — A Burley man who police say entered several homes on Wednesday and raped a woman at knifepoint has pleaded not guilty to nine criminal charges.

Briayan Vergara, 28, was arraigned Thursday on felony charges of rape, second-degree kidnapping, battery with intent to commit a serious felony, three counts of burglary, assault or battery on certain personnel and a misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing officers, according to court records.

One of the victims, who lives near Burley High School told the Times-News on Thursday that Vergara entered their home, picked up and carried her 4-year-old daughter to the door before putting her down.

According to court records Vergara is charged with raping a 68-year-old woman at her home on Almo Avenue.

Police said in a separate incident he told another woman after he entered her home on 18th Street that if she screamed he was going to kill her.

After he was apprehended by police, court records say, he fought with Cassia County Sheriff deputies and at one point grabbed a deputy’s stun gun.

Vergara is being held at the Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center on a $1 million bond.

A preliminary hearing in Cassia County Magistrate Court is set at 9 a.m. April 28.