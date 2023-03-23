A 38-year-old Twin Falls man is facing a rape charge after allegations arose last summer.

A woman said she was served a drink by Rory Vincent Vahl in July, after which she became very tired and felt numb. She said she went into a bedroom and blacked out. Upon waking up, Vahl was trying to disrobe her, she said.

The woman told police she tried to resist and told him to stop, but she didn’t feel well.

Vahl told police officers the relations were consensual.

Police had scheduled a polygraph test for Vahl on July 22, but Vahl said he was ill and didn’t show up. Three days later law officers were notified that Vahl had moved to Oregon.

A warrant for his arrest was issued in August, and Vahl is charged with rape and forcible penetration with a foreign object, records say.

Court records don’t indicate how Vahl was taken into custody, but his initial appearance was Monday and he is being held on a $500,000 bond.

His preliminary hearing is set for March 31.