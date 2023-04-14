TWIN FALLS — A 29-year-old man faces burglary and grand theft charges after he broke into a business Monday, police say.

Brenden Theodore Graham is accused of breaking into Hormones + Weight Loss in Twin Falls, shattering a window to get into the business and then breaking down an office door.

Security video shows him ripping a safe away from the wall and carrying it to the rear of the business, police say.

The business owner reported a loss of $1,550.

Graham, who was also charged with malicious injury to property, was identified partly due a still photo from the video being posted on social media, court records say.

He has posted a $2,500 bond and a preliminary hearing has been set for April 20.