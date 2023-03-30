A 33-year-old man faces charges in connection to a February theft and subsequent attempt to sell some of the stolen items, records say.

Anoura Emmet Sarnirand faces charges of grand theft, using a computer to commit fraud, drug possession, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and providing false identification to police.

A 22-year-old woman, Angeleah Cryts, of Twin Falls, is already facing grand theft charges related to the case.

Police say Sarnirand was involved in a burglary in mid-February in which a handgun, tools and cash were among the items taken. He later posted some of the tools for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

The victim told police he saw his tools posted for sale and police officers arranged to meet Sarnirand and Cryts in the parking lot of a Twin Falls business in the pretext of purchasing the tools, records say.

Police say Sarnirand initially gave police a fake name when confronted.

Police say they found the stolen handgun and methamphetamine in a bag belonging to Sarnirand that was located in the vehicle he was riding in.

He is being held on a $150,000 bond.