Man faces drug trafficking charges

TWIN FALLS — A man is facing multiple drug charges including trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of LSD after being arrested in a Twin Falls hotel.

William Chad Elston, 36, was arrested Monday after police went to his hotel room to serve a warrant. A Twin Falls police officer said he saw drug paraphernalia in the room and after a search, discovered controlled substances including marijuana, LSD and meth, including zip-lock baggies and a digital scale, police said.

He is being held on a $200,000 bond and a preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 2.

A bench warrant was issued for Elston in July on a charge of driving without privileges.