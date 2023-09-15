A 24-year-old man has been extradited to Twin Falls County on charges of lewd conduct with a minor after being jailed in Tennessee for a similar crime, records say.

It is one of several recent cases in Twin Falls County dealing with crimes that prosecutors say took place years ago.

Devon James Larison was charged with two counts of lewd contact with a minor under 16 after an incident that occurred in early 2017 when the victim was 8 or 9 years old, police say.

During an interview at the St. Luke’s Children at Risk Evaluation Services interview, the victim said she didn’t come forward with the allegations until May 2018 because she was afraid Larison would hurt her or her family members.

By that time, Larison had moved to Tennessee and had been charged with aggravated sexual battery of a minor there. He was jailed at Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville, Tennessee, records say.

He had served five years in prison when the Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney’s office filed initial documents to have Larison extradited to Twin Falls and brought to trial.

Larison’s initial appearance was Wednesday and he is being held on a $250,000 bond. He awaits a Sept. 22 preliminary hearing.

In other police news, Fernando Cruz Martinez, 35, of Kimberly was charged with lewd conduct and sexual battery after alleged incidents from 2007 to 2011. The victim gave birth to two children during her relationship with Martinez when she was 15 and 16 years old, court records say. In January, she went to police asking to have Martinez charged with a crime.

Martinez has since been released from jail and a Sept. 22 preliminary hearing has been set.

Court hearings are proceeding against Adam Howell Leuze, 45, who was charged with lewd conduct and sexual abuse of a child for incidents the victim said occurred between May 1, 2016, and Sept. 30, 2018, court records say.

The victim came forward in February 2022 and told police Leuze had improperly touched her about four years ago before that time. Leuze told police he didn’t recall him committing the actions, records say.

He posted a $75,000 bond after a bench warrant was issued when he failed to show up for a hearing.