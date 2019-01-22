JEROME COUNTY — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a chase and a standoff Monday in Jerome County while following a report of a missing woman.
The Shoshone Police Department got involved in the pursuit around 11:50 a.m., but Police Chief Austin Smith said he believes the chase started in the city of Jerome. The Jerome Police Department, Jerome County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police were also involved.
The driver of a U-Haul was headed toward Lincoln County, Smith said in a Facebook post. During the pursuit, speeds ranged between 35 and 90 mph, with the driver swerving all over the roadway. Shoshone Police Department joined the pursuit on 7 Mile Road.
“The suspect swerved at Chief Smith in what appeared to be an attempt to ram him,” the post stated. “The suspect then turned northbound onto U.S. Highway 93 from 7 mile road, where he continued in his erratic driving behavior.”
The U-Haul left the roadway on multiple occasions, at times driving onto an access road west of the highway. The driver ultimately drove west and got the vehicle stuck in the desert near South County Line Road and U.S. 93.
“After a brief stand-off, the suspect was taken into custody without further issue,” the Shoshone Police Department reported.
The missing woman has spoken with law enforcement and was reported to be safe, the department said.
Idaho State Police is handling charges associated with the pursuit. The agency has not yet returned calls for more information.
Check back for updates to this story at magicvalley.com.
