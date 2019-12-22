JEROME — A 42-year-old man died after a head-on crash Sunday morning west of Jerome.
According to the Idaho State Police, Luis Fernando Ibarra Armenta, 42, of Mexico, was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash near 331 West Road, between North 300 West and North 400 West, west of Jerome.
An ISP statement said Miguel A. Molina Rodriguez, 22, of Jerome, was driving a Toyota pickup eastbound on West Road at 5:39 a.m. when he crossed the center line, colliding head-on with a car driven by Armenta.
Rodriguez was transported via air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.
The roadway was blocked for approximately four hours.
The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police. ISP was assisted by Jerome County Sheriff's Office, Gooding County Sheriff's Office, Jerome Rural Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics and Air St. Luke's.
