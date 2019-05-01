SHOSHONE — A man died Tuesday evening after the pickup truck he was driving was struck by a train west of Shoshone.
The Shoshone Police Department said it responded to an injury accident at 6:45 p.m. at the railroad crossing on West Pole Line Road near Arkoosh Road. Upon arrival, law enforcement determined that the white Chevrolet pickup had been hit by a Union Pacific Railroad train. Police and emergency responders found the male driver of the truck, who had died at the scene.
The incident is still being investigated and next of kin has been notified. The conductor and engineer on the train were not injured, nor did the train derail from the tracks. Police have not released names of the people involved.
The Shoshone Police Department and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office were assisted by the Gooding County Sheriff’s Office because of the crash location at the Gooding County/Lincoln County border.
Also responding were Idaho State Police, Lincoln County EMS, Shoshone City & Rural Fire, the Lincoln County Coroner and the Union Pacific Railroad.
This story will be updated as more information is released.
