A Twin Falls man died Monday after his pickup truck rolled down a ravine in the South Hills, police say.

A horseback rider came upon the scene of the crash, off Cottonwood Road, south of Foothill Road, and reported to dispatchers at about 12:30 p.m.

A man, later identified as Joseph Baxter, 46, was lying motionless on a hill above the truck.

While deputies from the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office were responding, an Air St. Luke’s helicopter landed in the area and medical personnel advised law officers that Baxter was deceased, and that they would need ATVs to get to the crash site.

Search and rescue members, deputies and the county coroner later recovered the body.