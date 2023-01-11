 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Man dies after I-84 crash in Gooding County

  • 0
Cop Lights

Police lights

WENDELL — A Mountain Home man died Wednesday morning after apparently suffering a medical emergency after crashing his vehicle on Interstate 84 in Gooding County, police say.

The 58-year-old man was eastbound on I-84 at 6:29 a.m. at milepost 161 when his 2016 Dodge Ram pickup crossed the median, traveled through the westbound lanes and came to rest on the right shoulder of the roadway, according to the Idaho State Police.

After the crash, police believe the man died after suffering a medical emergency. The coroner's office will determine the cause of death along with the driver's identity.

The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

Truck driver dies in I-84 crash in Jerome County
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Police move on coal mine protesters barricaded in abandoned German village

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News