Man dies after I-84 crash in Gooding County

WENDELL — A Mountain Home man died Wednesday morning after apparently suffering a medical emergency after crashing his vehicle on Interstate 84 in Gooding County, police say.

The 58-year-old man was eastbound on I-84 at 6:29 a.m. at milepost 161 when his 2016 Dodge Ram pickup crossed the median, traveled through the westbound lanes and came to rest on the right shoulder of the roadway, according to the Idaho State Police.

After the crash, police believe the man died after suffering a medical emergency. The coroner's office will determine the cause of death along with the driver's identity.

The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.