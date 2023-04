A 38-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon after falling from the Snake River Canyon rim, police say.

The man, who has not been identified, slipped and fell into the canyon at about 2 p.m. at Federation Point, where a car plunged over the canyon rim earlier this month, Twin Falls Police Lt. Craig Stotts said.

It appears that the man was trying to get a look at the car in the canyon, Stotts said.

Someone with the man called 911.