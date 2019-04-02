Try 3 months for $3
An officer stands near the scene where a pursuit ended in gunshots and one dead Tuesday on Addison Avenue West in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — A police pursuit that ended with gunshots — and one man dead — on Tuesday blocked Addison Avenue West for several hours while law enforcement investigated.

Three Twin Falls Police Department officers went to a residence on Addison Avenue West shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday, Lt. Terry Thueson said. The officers arrived to serve an arrest warrant related to a charge of driving under the influence, he said.

The suspect, an adult man, led police on a short pursuit down Addison Avenue West. The pursuit ended in the 100 block of Addison Avenue West, where the suspect's vehicle was forced to stop in traffic. The vehicle had stopped in the middle of the road and officers called out over the radio that shots were fired.

Officers block off the road after a pursuit ended in gunshots and one dead Tuesday, April 2, 2019, on Addison Avenue West in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

"At the end of the pursuit, there were some shots fired and the driver of the vehicle that was being pursued is deceased," Thueson told the Times-News over a phone interview.

Police do not believe any officers fired their weapons, he said. The man was pronounced dead on scene.

The road was closed between Washington Street and Blake Street until about 5 p.m. Police waited for the Critical Incident Task Force, comprised of several Magic Valley agencies, to arrive. The Rupert Police Department was expected to lead the investigation, Thueson said.

Police are not releasing the name of the man who died, but will provide more information as it becomes available.

Officer Shawn Applewhite tapes off the road after a pursuit ended in gunshots and one dead Tuesday on Addison Avenue West in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Officer Shawn Applewhite tapes off the road after a pursuit ended in gunshots and one dead Tuesday on Addison Avenue West in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

