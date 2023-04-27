A man was thwarted in his attempt to break into the Twin Falls Municipal Golf Course clubhouse early Thursday morning when someone inside the building chased him out and fought him, police say.

An employee and an acquaintance were closing up at about 12:30 a.m. when they heard a glass door break. When they checked on it, they saw a man entering the building through an opening in the glass door, according to the Twin Falls Police Department.

One of the people gave chase and fought him outside, but the suspect, who had backed up his vehicle next to the clubhouse apparently to commit a burglary, escaped in a white four-door car with out-of-state plates. He turned south on Grandview Drive and drove away.

Police are searching for the suspect, described as a 6-foot-tall black male, with either a shaved head or very short hair and weighing between 220 and 240 pounds. He wore gray pants, a black coat and had a teal-colored scarf around his face. His face might be injured due to the fight.

Anyone with information, including surveillance video, is asked to contact the Twin Falls police.