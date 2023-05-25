Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Twin Falls man faces burglary charges after multiple vehicles were broken into Monday morning, police say.

Carlos Jose Lopez, 21, was apprehended when a Twin Falls Police Department officer responded to a call of two males casing vehicles on the 1200 block of Park Meadows Drive, along with spray-painting a garage and car.

The officer found men matching their description on the 300 block of Crestview. The other individual fled.

Lopez was carrying items determined to have been stolen from other vehicles in the same location, on the 500 block of Parkway Circle, 1000 block of Twin Parks Drive, and the 600 block of North Pointe Drive, including a bottle of prescription pills, sandals, pocket knives and sunflower seeds. He was also in possession of a glass pipe.

Video from security cameras helped police identify Lopez as the suspect, according to the police report.

In addition to three burglary charges and one attempted burglary charge, Lopez also faces charges relating to him being in possession of the prescription drug and two misdemeanor counts of theft by receiving, possessing or disposing of stolen property, and being a pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to the report.

He faces a June 2 preliminary hearing.