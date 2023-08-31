A Burley man was arrested Tuesday on sex charges after he made contact over the internet with a police officer posing as an underage girl, police say.

Oliver O. Encinas, 32, was charged with enticing a child over the internet, attempting to induce a person into prostitution, drug possession with intent to deliver and eluding a police officer in the month-long investigation.

Court records say there are other possible cases pending against him.

A Rupert police officer reported that as he was posing as a 13-year-old girl on a social media platform in late July, Encinas began to send messages asking for sex, and as payment offered $40 and marijuana. Conversation with Encinas resumed on Tuesday, and the suspect traveled to a Rupert park for a supposed meeting.

Instead, law officers attempted to arrest him but Encinas tried to flee in his vehicle, driving through two residents’ yards and stopping a few feet from the front door of a house.

A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 6 and bail has not been set.

A police officer involved with the investigation is urging the judge to set a high bail amount because of the possibility that Encinas is involved with other cases.

No information on additional crimes was available.

In other court action, Louis Christian Vickery, 51, of Twin Falls made his initial appearance in felony magistrate court Wednesday after being charged with three felonies related to sexual relations with a teenager, court records say.

The incidents are alleged to have occurred between May 5 and May 28.

Vickery is being held on $250,000 bond and has a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 8.