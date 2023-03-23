A 20-year-old man who attended Canyon Ridge High School last year is facing charges of raping a former student, court records say.

Moise Rwamucyo is being held on a $250,000 bond after a 14-year-old girl told police last month that she was raped in December.

Rwamucyo is charged with rape, where the victim is under the age of 16 and perpetrator is 18 years of age or older. Rwamucyo was 19 years old at the time, records say.

Court records say he asked the girl, who has since moved out of state, during school hours whether she wanted to go out for drinks.

The two left in a vehicle and Rwamucyo drove to the Sunway Soccer Complex and parked, then asked the girl to sit in the back seat of the vehicle, where the rape occurred, court records say.

The girl told police that she resisted.

When confronted by police, Rwamucyo said the girl looked older than 14, records say.

Rwamucyo’s preliminary hearing is set for Friday.