Man charged with murder in Twin Falls County

TWIN FALLS — A man has been charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and four counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence in Twin Falls County but court records have been sealed, limiting information about the case.

The complaint against Juan Jose Hernandez-Quiroga, 41, of Twin Falls was filed on Wednesday, along with the motion to temporarily seal the affidavit of probable cause and the complaint.

Deputy Prosecutor Kevin Kohtz filed the motion, and it was later signed by Magistrate Judge Calvin Campbell.

The motion said the “documents include highly intimate facts and statements that might threaten or endanger the life or safety of individuals, including the suspect.”

It also maintains that keeping the facts from the public is necessary to “preserve the defendant’s right to a fair trial, and to prevent the compromise of an ongoing investigation.”

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released few details about the case.

Hernandez-Quiroga is being held without bond and he has retained attorney Joe Rockstahl.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Nov. 18.