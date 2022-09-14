Man charged with lewd conduct with girl

TWIN FALLS — A 22-year-old man is facing charges of lewd conduct with a child under 16, court records say, after an incident that occurred more than a year ago.

Samuel Philip Morlan is accused of having sex with a girl at a party in July 2021. The then 13-year-old girl, told police she fell asleep watching videos on her phone in the backyard of a residence and woke up on a bed, not knowing how she got there, and that Morlan engaged in sex with her. The girl didn't think she had been drugged, she told police.

She told her mother about the incident in June, court records say.

When confronted by police, court records say, Morlan said he didn't remember having sex with the girl, but later admitted there is a chance he did. He also said he didn't know the age of the girl.

A $150,000 bond has been set, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 30.