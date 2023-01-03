Man charged with aggravated battery outside Twin Falls restaurant

TWIN FALLS — A man has been charged with a Sept. 25 beating outside a restaurant that left the victim with an apparent concussion and a severely swollen face, police say.

Joaquin Alejandro Acuna, 28, of Twin Falls was charged with felony aggravated battery Friday after police say he attacked another man early that morning outside the Brickhouse restaurant.

The victim, when talking to police officers, could not remember what happened to him but video from a security camera showed an assailant rushing up and punching him, then leaving the scene. The victim fell and struck his head on concrete steps, and was later treated at an emergency room of a local hospital.

Video taken inside the bar area of the restaurant showed there was a confrontation inside the restaurant's bar area before the incident.

Acuna posted a $10,000 bond on Tuesday and faces a Jan. 13 preliminary hearing.