Man charged with aggravated assault

Twin Falls Police Car

A Twin Falls Police car.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — A man has been charged with aggravated assault after pointing a gun at a woman Sunday night, police say.

Alexis A. Cisneros, 21, got in an argument with the woman at about 11:20 p.m. at an extended-stay motel on Main Avenue and after dragging the woman by the hair, pointed a gun at her and then hit her with the weapon, police said.

Cisneros was being held on a $150,000 bond on two charges of aggravated assault and one charge of battery, court records said.

A preliminary hearing is set for Friday.

