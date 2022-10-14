Man charged with aggravated assault

TWIN FALLS — A man has been charged with aggravated assault after pointing a gun at a woman Sunday night, police say.
Alexis A. Cisneros, 21, got in an argument with the woman at about 11:20 p.m. at an extended-stay motel on Main Avenue and after dragging the woman by the hair, pointed a gun at her and then hit her with the weapon, police said.
Cisneros was being held on a $150,000 bond on two charges of aggravated assault and one charge of battery, court records said.
A preliminary hearing is set for Friday.