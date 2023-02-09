TWIN FALLS — A 33-year-old man is facing drug trafficking charges after police said they found large amounts of cocaine and marijuana in a room he was renting.

Patrick J. Lewis was charged on Feb. 9 after his room at an extended-stay motel in Twin Falls was left unattended after he was arrested on misdemeanor warrants. Motel staff cleaning the room found a bag containing marijuana, cocaine, prescription pills, digital scales and what appeared to be a drug ledger, court records say.

Upon further checking, police officers said they found drugs in larger quantities in the room, including a bag containing almost 250 gross grams of cocaine and a bag of marijuana weighing 450 grams, along with more prescription pills in bags that appeared to have been prepared to be sold.

There are about 454 grams in a pound.

Lewis is charged with drug trafficking in cocaine of 200 grams or more but less than 400 grams, drug trafficking in marijuana of 1 pound or more but less than 5 pounds, and two counts of possession of controlled substances with intent to manufacture or deliver.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond and a preliminary hearing has been set for Feb. 17.