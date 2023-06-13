TWIN FALLS — Is it a crime or simple incompetence?

Two attorneys sparred Friday over a case in which George Cameron Wise, 24, is charged with grand theft involving items that came up missing from a Twin Falls storage unit.

The incident revolves around Wise apparently thinking the unit was not supposed to be rented and removing the items, including thousands of dollars’ worth of guns, food and camping equipment, putting many of the items in his own storage unit, disposing of some items, and taking other things to his home.

Deputy Prosecutor Jill Sweesy argued that it was a case of grand theft, in which Wise wrongfully took, obtained or withheld items, while defense attorney Peter Hatch countered that while Wise perhaps made some bad decisions, there was no criminal intent and was waiting for someone to tell him what to do with the items.

Judge Benjamin Harmer, after hearing both sides, decided there was probable cause that a crime had been committed and bound Wise over to district court, although saying the case could be an interesting case for a jury to hear.

Thomas Connolly testified at Wise’s preliminary hearing that he put $7,000 worth of items, including guns, camping equipment, documents and dehydrated food, in the storage unit in the summer of 2022, but got a call in November from the new manager of the storage facility that the unit’s lock had been removed and the unit was empty.

A surprised Connolly, who was living out of state, contacted police who started to investigate.

Wise, a former manager of the storage units, told Cpl. Jayson Mickelson that no one had reported any thefts at the storage unit. He said when he was employed at the business, he encountered a locked unit that was supposed to be vacant.

With the advice of his out-of-town supervisor, he said he cut off the lock and removed the contents, putting many of the items into his own unit, taking some things home and disposing of other items, so the unit could be rented.

The items belonged to Connolly and there was an apparent mix-up of which unit Connolly was renting.

Wise provided most of the items — including all 15 guns — that were reported missing, Connolly said. But he says he is still missing more than $2,000 worth of items, including the dehydrated food and a propane oven.

Wise said that his supervisor instructed him to dispose of the items that didn’t have use, and keep the other things in storage and that he was waiting for further information on what to do with the items, Mickelson said.

Mickelson, however, questioned why Wise wouldn’t have contacted law enforcement about trying to find the rightful owner of the guns and other items. In addition, Connolly said a few of the boxes in the storage unit contained his name.

Wise, who was terminated in late October 2022 for “incompetence,” Hatch said, willingly provided the items once information on their rightful owner came to light.

“He did the best he could,” Hatch said.

Wise, who was booked and released after being charged in February, did not testify at the hearing.

His next court date has not been set.