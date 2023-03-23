Authorities say a Burley man went on a weeklong crime spree and ended up with the Albion mayor's city keys.

Braden James Fox, 27, faces charges after he broke into Albion Mayor Isaac Loveland's pickup and took a MacBook Air, a wallet, and the city keys.

The Cassia County Sheriff's Office says Fox also was found in possession of a stolen 2020 diesel pickup belonging to Valley Agronomics.

He also broke into a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta, the sheriff's office says.

Fox entered Belliston Brothers Apiary with the intent to commit a crime, malicious injury to property and petit theft, according to court records.

In addition, records say, he entered Kim Hansen Chevrolet dealership and took $2,304.95 as he rummaged through desks and vehicles at the shop. Surveillance footage inside the car dealership shows Fox looking directly into the security camera.

The crimes occurred from March 7 to 15, court records say.

Fox is charged in five cases with a total of seven felonies including grand theft, burglary and grand theft by possession, and five misdemeanor counts of malicious injury to property, unlawful entry and petit theft.