Authorities say a Burley man went on a weeklong crime spree and ended up with the Albion mayor's city keys.
Braden James Fox, 27, faces charges after he broke into Albion Mayor Isaac Loveland's pickup and took a MacBook Air, a wallet, and the city keys.
The Cassia County Sheriff's Office says Fox also was found in possession of a stolen 2020 diesel pickup belonging to Valley Agronomics.
He also broke into a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta, the sheriff's office says.
Fox entered Belliston Brothers Apiary with the intent to commit a crime, malicious injury to property and petit theft, according to court records.
In addition, records say, he entered Kim Hansen Chevrolet dealership and took $2,304.95 as he rummaged through desks and vehicles at the shop. Surveillance footage inside the car dealership shows Fox looking directly into the security camera.
People are also reading…
The crimes occurred from March 7 to 15, court records say.
Fox is charged in five cases with a total of seven felonies including grand theft, burglary and grand theft by possession, and five misdemeanor counts of malicious injury to property, unlawful entry and petit theft.