HANSEN — A man was cited after an accident early Thursday after he attempted an illegal u-turn.

Michael Lombardi, 28, of Parkville, Maryland, was driving a 2016 Ford Escape south on Highway 50, said a statement from Lori Stewart, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

Lombardi attempted the u-turn on the south side of the Hansen bridge. His vehicle was struck by a northbound 2015 Subaru Outback driven by Kimm Upchurch, 57, of Kimberly.

Deputies responded to the crash at 7:15 a.m., Stewart said. Lombardi was cited for an improper turn and for not wearing a seat belt.

Upchurch was taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center with minor injuries. Two passengers in her car, both minors, were also taken to the hospital for evaluation.

