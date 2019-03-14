BOISE — A man being escorted to Twin Falls County ran away from sheriff’s deputies while they were leaving the Boise Airport Thursday afternoon.
Jacob T. Coomer, 29, of Southside, Tenn., was wanted on a warrant related to drug charges. The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office had sent two detention deputies to Missouri to pick him up, spokeswoman Lori Stewart said. The deputies flew with Coomer to the Boise Airport.
“Apparently after exiting the airport and going to the vehicle, he tried to run off,” Stewart said. “It was within minutes that deputies from the Boise Police Department got him into custody.”
The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. Thursday. Coomer was handcuffed when he got away, Stewart said. As of 6 p.m. Thursday, he was in custody and still en route to the Twin Falls County Jail. Additional charges related to his attempted escape are pending.
Coomer was wanted in Twin Falls County for a felony probation violation on possession of methamphetamine, Stewart said. He was being held in Jefferson County, Mo.
According to a tweet by the Boise Police Department, he was taken into custody near West Airport Way and West Wright Street in Boise. No one was injured.
