Man arrested in Twin Falls shooting investigation

KIMBERLY — A Twin Falls man was arrested in Kimberly on Monday in connection with a Sunday shooting in Twin Falls, police said.

Tyler Jay Parsons, 23, was arrested at a Kimberly home at about 10:30 a.m., Twin Falls Police said in a statement.

He is charged with aggravated battery, unlawful possession of a firearm, destruction of evidence and possession of a controlled substance.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police said Parsons was connected to the Sunday afternoon shooting in the 200 block of Heyburn Avenue West.

A man was flown to a Salt Lake City hospital for treatment after the shooting.

Twin Falls Police investigators worked closely with the Twin Falls County Prosecutor’s Office, Idaho State Police and the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office during the arrest.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0