A Jerome man faces aggravated assault charges after threatening a pair of Uber drivers with a pistol and causing a disturbance at a Twin Falls restaurant, police say. He reportedly called the restaurant later, asking about the location of a pistol magazine owners took from him.

A report first came into the Twin Falls Police Department that a man later identified as Edgar A. Gonzalez, 22, had threatened two Uber drivers at 12:41 a.m. Friday in the Depot Grill parking lot, waving a gun and demanding that they drive him somewhere.

Police found out later that the man had also reportedly caused a disturbance at the BrickHouse, and an owner took the magazine out of Gonzalez’s pistol and kicked him out of the restaurant.

While police were doing a follow-up interview with the owner, Gonzalez called the owner asking about the location of the magazine, reports say. They arranged to meet at a Twin Falls gas station, where police apprehended him.

Gonzalez was very intoxicated at the time, police say, and does not remember the events of the night.

In addition to facing two charges of aggravated assault, Gonzalez also was charged with carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence.

His preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 11.