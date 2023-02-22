TWIN FALLS — A 42-year-old man is being held on $500,000 bond after raping a woman and taking nude photos of her, police say.

Joshua Clayton Nelson of Twin Falls was charged Feb. 9 with rape and voyeurism by permitting the use of an imaging device without mutual consent, plus a misdemeanor count of dispensing alcoholic beverages to a minor.

The 19-year-old woman said she and a group of minors met in a Twin Falls house Dec. 31 and Nelson supplied alcohol, including vodka. Two of the individuals passed out and at about 3 a.m. the woman lay down on a couch to rest.

Nelson then raped her, despite her attempts to resist, including kicking him, the woman told police.

At one time, she saw a flash and a clicking sound as if someone had taken a photo, she said.

Nelson admitted to police that he served alcohol to minors, court records say, but said the sexual relations with the women were consensual.

He denied taking photos, but police obtained a search warrant for his phone and found several photos of what appeared to be the woman in various stages of undress, records say. The photos were kept in a folder with the woman’s name.

A preliminary hearing for Nelson is set for March 3.