BUHL — The police department was broken into early Saturday morning by a 30-year-old man who said his intent was to go to jail, police say.
He is also accused of breaking windows and damaging the inside of a Buhl house he used to live in.
Louis Hayden Dorfman of Buhl told police he broke into the police department’s back door by using a rock when the department was closed for business, records say. After getting inside, he is suspected of cluttering the records department before being detained by a Twin Falls County sheriff's deputy.
Police responded to the reports of damage at about 4 a.m.
Dorfman is charged with two counts of malicious injury to property and a misdemeanor count of unlawful entry.
Records say that Dorfman might not have been taking medication he had been prescribed for a mental health condition. He told officers that he broke into the police department with the intent of going to jail.
Damage to the police department door was estimated at $2,400, including an approximate $500 fee for a welder to secure it. The house on 12th Avenue North in Buhl received an estimated $2,000 damage, including broken windows, holes punched in walls and doors ripped off their hinges.
Dorman’s bond was set at $100,000 and his preliminary hearing is set for March 10.