TWIN FALLS — A man accused of violently beating his cousin in May outside a Castleford bar has been bound over to district court on a charge of aggravated battery.
In a preliminary hearing Friday, the victim, Dawson Bishop, said his relative Chase West Bishop, 26, severely beat him after inviting him on May 20 to come to the bar, with the pretext of drinking a beer and using marijuana, which Dawson was asked to bring.
But when he arrived, Dawson said his cousin led him across the street and struck him multiple times, breaking his nose and causing injuries to his back, to the point he says he has not been physically able to work as a self-employed autobody repairman.
The reason for the confrontation, Dawson said, was that Chase accused him of stealing from his grandparents, something Dawson denied upon questioning by defense attorney Joseph Rockstahl.
People are also reading…
He said he put up little resistance to the blows, and was bleeding so much, “I didn’t have a fighting chance at that point.”
After hitting him, Chase also choked him to the point of almost passing out, Dawson said.
Dawson said he called law enforcement and met a deputy later at his house.
Rockstahl argued that the prosecution didn’t prove the severity of the victim’s injuries. No medical records were presented at the hearing.