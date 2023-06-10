TWIN FALLS — A man accused of violently beating his cousin in May outside a Castleford bar has been bound over to district court on a charge of aggravated battery.

In a preliminary hearing Friday, the victim, Dawson Bishop, said his relative Chase West Bishop, 26, severely beat him after inviting him on May 20 to come to the bar, with the pretext of drinking a beer and using marijuana, which Dawson was asked to bring.

But when he arrived, Dawson said his cousin led him across the street and struck him multiple times, breaking his nose and causing injuries to his back, to the point he says he has not been physically able to work as a self-employed autobody repairman.

The reason for the confrontation, Dawson said, was that Chase accused him of stealing from his grandparents, something Dawson denied upon questioning by defense attorney Joseph Rockstahl.

He said he put up little resistance to the blows, and was bleeding so much, “I didn’t have a fighting chance at that point.”

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in the Magic Valley, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Times-News app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

After hitting him, Chase also choked him to the point of almost passing out, Dawson said.

Dawson said he called law enforcement and met a deputy later at his house.

Rockstahl argued that the prosecution didn’t prove the severity of the victim’s injuries. No medical records were presented at the hearing.